iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 290,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.