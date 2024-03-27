iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

