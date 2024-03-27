iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.