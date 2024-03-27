iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

IVE opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.90 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

