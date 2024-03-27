Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

