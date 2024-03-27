Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 2.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after buying an additional 4,133,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $38.15.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.