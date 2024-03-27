Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

