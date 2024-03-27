Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

