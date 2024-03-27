Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.91. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.82.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

