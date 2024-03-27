Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

