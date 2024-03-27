Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $364.88 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

