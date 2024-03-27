Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,331.49 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,263.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,058.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

