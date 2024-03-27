Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases 931 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $105.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

