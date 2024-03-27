Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Codorus Valley Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.