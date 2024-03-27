Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXH. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $282,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PXH stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

