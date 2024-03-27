Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

