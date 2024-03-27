Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,916 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.6% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.