Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $314.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.22. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.