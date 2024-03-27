Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,870.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 66,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 65,556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 123,592 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

