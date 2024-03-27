Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XMLV opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $994.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

