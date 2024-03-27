JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

NYSE:JPM opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.48. The stock has a market cap of $564.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

