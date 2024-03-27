JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 33,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $564.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $200.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

