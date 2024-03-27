Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lowered by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth $4,974,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth $3,248,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,021,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.4 %

Kellanova stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

