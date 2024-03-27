Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2835 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Keppel Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

