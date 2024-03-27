Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2835 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Keppel Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
About Keppel
