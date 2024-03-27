Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.15. 357,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,415,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KC. Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

