Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

