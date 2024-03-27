Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Leerink Partnrs in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.94) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.