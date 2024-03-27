Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

IFF stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

