Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Life Science REIT Stock Performance

Life Science REIT stock opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £142.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.19. Life Science REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.40 ($0.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.00) target price on shares of Life Science REIT in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

