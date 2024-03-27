Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading 5% Higher

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.97. 245,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,457,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

