Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Up 8.2%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 195,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 605,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,386,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 264,387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 143,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Stories

