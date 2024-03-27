Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Up 8.2%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 195,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 605,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Lightwave Logic Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lightwave Logic
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.