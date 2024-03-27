Lufax Holding Ltd Declares — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Lufax Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 157.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 409.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

