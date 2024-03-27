Lufax Holding Ltd Declares — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
Lufax Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Lufax stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 157.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 409.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lufax
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.