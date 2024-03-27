McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $278.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

