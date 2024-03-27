McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $278.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.07 and a 200-day moving average of $280.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

