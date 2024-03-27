McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $536.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.97 and a 200-day moving average of $473.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $347.45 and a 1 year high of $538.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

