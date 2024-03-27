Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 0.7% After Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $500.24 and last traded at $505.91. 2,989,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,111,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.58.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.92, for a total value of $39,241,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock valued at $648,755,681. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.33 and a 200 day moving average of $374.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

