Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Price Performance

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 104.25 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.49. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £97.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

About Michelmersh Brick

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.