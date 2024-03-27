Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Michelmersh Brick Price Performance
Shares of MBH opened at GBX 104.25 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.49. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £97.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Michelmersh Brick
