Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,968,640 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

