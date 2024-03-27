Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.9% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

