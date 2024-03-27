Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.
Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Movado Group Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:MOV opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $589.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOV
About Movado Group
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Movado Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.