nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.640 EPS.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after buying an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,708,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 136,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

