nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$127.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.9 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.640 EPS.

nCino Stock Down 0.8 %

nCino stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 53,331.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

