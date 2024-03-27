nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.83 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.640 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

nCino stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. nCino has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,977,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $56,633.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,977,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

