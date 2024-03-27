Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $629.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.50. The stock has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

