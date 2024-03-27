NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Up 5%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 78,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 939,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

NextNav Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 483,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $2,183,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,296,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares valued at $421,598. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

About NextNav

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

