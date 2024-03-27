Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 3.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 42,381,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 87,768,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Nikola Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 67.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

