NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 30,899,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 57,101,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

