Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Up 0.8%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.12 and last traded at $129.80. 970,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,258,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.