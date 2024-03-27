Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

