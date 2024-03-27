Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 211,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $564.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

